HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the nor’easter that came through the Capital Region on Tuesday, the Town of Halfmoon Highway Department announced a town-wide cleanup to start on Wednesday, March 22, weather permitting. The cleanup will help residents safely and properly get rid of any downed trees, branches, or brush.

Residents are asked to bring their storm-related broken tree branches and brush to the curb, with larger ends facing the road. The Halfmoon Highway Department will start picking up tree branches and brush in the southern part of town, then work north. If a resident misses the cleanup, they may bring brush to the Transfer Station during operating hours free of charge.

“Our Halfmoon Highway Department Team has been working around the clock in response to the winter storm,” said Bill Bryans, Town of Halfmoon Superintendent of Highways and caretaker of the Transfer Station. “We were out plowing snow at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and continued working to ensure that residents had safe, passable roads and that Town properties were clear. The next step in our cleanup efforts is picking up downed tree branches and brush. Starting Wednesday, March 22, weather permitting, our Halfmoon Highway Team will be picking up debris. We request that residents bring any broken tree branches and brush to the curbside, with larger ends facing the road. This will help our Halfmoon Highway Team perform the cleanup as efficiently and quickly as possible. We appreciate residents’ assistance in this effort as we continue working to keep Halfmoon safe and recover from the brutal winter storm.”