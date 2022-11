Waterford Christmas Parade Flyer via Town of Waterford, New York on Facebook.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Waterford Christmas Parade date has been set for Saturday, November 26, starting at 6 p.m. on Broad Street. The parade will offer several family-friendly events.

The parade will feature a fire truck decorating contest, tree lighting with Santa in Soldiers & Sailors Park, and more. Free hot chocolate will be provided by the Waterford Wesleyan Church.