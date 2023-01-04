MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Milton has announced the highway department has made a mixture of sand and salt available for resident use. Residents can take the mixture, in five-gallon buckets only, during the winter at 503 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa. The hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

The Town of Milton also says that if the gates are closed, entry is prohibited for health reasons. If this is the case, a pile will be left outside the gate. For more information, Milton residents can call (518) 885-5655.