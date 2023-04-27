The Town of Milton is providing residents with a town-wide refuse collection program from April 29 to May 6.

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Milton and Twin Bridges have partnered to provide Milton residents with a town-wide refuse collection program. From April 29 to May 6, containers will be placed at the Town of Milton complex at 503 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa.

Residents can stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow directions from on-site personnel. The Town will verify the residency of participants.

Acceptable items are as follows:

Furniture: Sofa, Love Seats, Recliners, Tables, Chairs, Mattresses, Box Springs, Rugs/Carpets (4 feet or less, must be rolled), Patio Furniture

Fixtures: Sinks, Toilets, Cabinets, Doors, Screens

Metals: Metal Doors, Pipes (4 feet or less), Fencing, Lawn Mowers, Weed Wackers, Trimmers (no gas or oil), Automotive parts (no gas or oil), Small Household Repair Materials, Small Metal Sheds

Items not accepted are:

Appliances: Refrigerators, Freezers, Air Conditioners, Items containing Freon

Fixtures: Glass Doors, Windows, Tubs & Hot Tubs

Miscellaneous: Riding Mowers, Televisions, Computers, Fluorescent Bulbs, Motor Oil, Tree Stumps, Logs, Yard Waste, Tires, Paints, Stains, Sealers, Household Chemicals, Aerosol Cans, Gas Cans, Propane Tanks, Decks, Boats, Wood Sheds, Loose Trash, Garbage, Demolition Materials, Electronics

Questions can be directed to Twin Bridges at (518) 267-3400 or by emailing customerservice@tbrecycling.com. Residents can also contact the Town of Milton at (518) 885-9220 or click here for more information.