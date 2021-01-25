Town of Malta hosts drive-thru food pantry

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Malta and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting a contactless drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. The pantry will take place at The David R. Meager Malta Community Center on Bayberry Drive.

Local families/community members are welcome to enter the Malta Community Center parking lot and remain in their cars while volunteers load free food/supplies into their car trunk.

“The Regional Food Bank has increased their services by more than 50%, providing 9.2 million pounds of food for thousands of people in need – many for the first time in their lives“ says Susan Linter, Director of Community Impact, Regional Food Bank Northeastern New York.

Thanks to the Regional Food Bank, an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed at the event which will include fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable food items.

Patrons will receive food on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. CDC guidelines will be followed by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while practicing social distancing.