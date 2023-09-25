HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon has officially launched its Thanksgiving food drive. Donation boxes have been placed at the front entrance of the Town Hall and in the Recreation Office.

Donations will be collected through November 16. Items needed include instant potatoes, stuffing mix, dessert mix, canned cranberries, muffin mix, gravy or gravy mix, soup or soup mix, and canned vegetables.

The Town will create baskets and deliver them to local seniors and families in need. For more information, contact Recreation Director Ross MacNeil at (518) 371-7410 ext. 2272 or rmacneil@townofhalfmoon.org.