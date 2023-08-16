HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon is hosting an End of Summer Family Fun Fest on Saturday, August 19. Town residents are invited to attend the event at the Halfmoon Town Hall Municipal Complex on Harris Road.

The free event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and is open to all Town residents. There will be live music, food, firefighter demos, a bounce house, face painting, and more!

The Town of Halfmoon’s 3rd annual GaGa Ball Tournament will also be held at the Fun Fest. The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels. To sign up, contact Ross MacNeil, Town of Halfmoon Recreation Director, at (518) 371-7410, ext. 2274, or email rmacneil@townofhalfmoon.org.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents to enjoy some quality time with their families, friends, and neighbors. We have a lot of fun activities planned for our End of Summer Family Fun Fest and we hope to see you there,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen.

For more information, contact the Halfmoon Town Supervisor’s office at (518) 371-7410, ext. 2200.