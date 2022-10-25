HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Town of Halfmoon will be hosting two holiday-themed events on Saturday, December 3, one including a ham dinner. Along with the ham dinner, held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Halfmoon Senior Center, the “jingle bell bash and marketplace on candy cane lane” will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. $12 tickets for the take-out ham dinner are available at the town clerk’s office and recreation office.

The Jingle Bell Bash and Marketplace on Candy Cane Lane will take place at the Halfmoon Town Complex, offering several different events. Outdoor holiday shopping will be offered, as well as holiday craft making, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, balloon artists, face painting, stilt walkers, horse-drawn sleigh rides, as well as a meeting and greet with Frosty, Rudolph, the Grinch, and more.