HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Halfmoon senior citizens are invited to a free picnic at the Halfmoon Town Park on Monday, August 21. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and features delicious food, entertainment, and more.

“We are excited to host this picnic for our senior citizens who are an integral part of our Town,” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “This is our way of saying thank you for their countless contributions and strong support over the years. We hope that they will come and have a great time with us.”

The picnic is organized by Town employees. To register, call the Halfmoon Senior Center at (518) 371-3892. Transportation can be provided upon request via the Town of Halfmoon Senior Express.