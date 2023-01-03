GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Greenfield made a few tech improvements over the holidays, which officials hope will help its residents stay informed and feel better connected as a community. This week, the town launched a new website and installed a large digital sign in front of Town Hall.

“These improvements will help improve the lives of our residents by making information readily available,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Veitch. “We have seen in recent years there is a need to get information to people in all kinds of circumstances and these tools will help us accomplish that. It is a digital world and Greenfield needs to stay current.”

Veitch said the new site will be a valuable resource and will be used as an important tool promoting efficiency and transparency. The supervisor hopes residents will be able to find information quickly on the new digital hub.

New information on the site:

Improved search capability via a community help section.

Expanded information and forms from all departments like Building, Assessor, Highway, and Town Clerk.

Online forms and easy contact forms to reach various departments.

Dog license renewal online.

Recreation program information for the year and signup online through a portal to new software MyRec.com.

Town Park information and maps.

Business and nonprofit directory with links to websites for more information.

Community event calendar, with the opportunity for local organizations to submit their events.

Pictures of Greenfield’s open spaces and municipal buildings.

Historical timeline with photos to share Greenfield’s history.

Ongoing newsfeed and quarterly newsletters.

The past website was last renovated in 2017. The new site was developed with local Greenfield web developer Shaun Webster of Web Valve. It features extensive search capability by topic or department.

Brookhaven Golf Course will also launch an updated site within a few weeks, with expanded capability to quickly buy season passes, book tee times, and find course information and rates. The golf course also has plans to add video drone footage by the hole. The Town website also will feature more online forms and video drone footage in the coming months.

The new three-by-six sign is prominently placed on Route 9N in front of Town Hall, at 7 Wilton Road. The double-sided LED sign was purchased from Watchfire Signs, LLC, and will have a 24-hour display broadcasting messages via cellular. The sign will allow the town to share important community-wide messages like Amber Alerts as well as advertise town events and programs.

The Town of Greenfield is home to 8,200 residents in Greenfield, Porter Corners, and Middle Grove. It spans more than 41,000 acres of land bordering the Adirondacks.