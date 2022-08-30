CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park announced an initiative on Monday to revitalize the Veterans Memorial on the Clifton Common. Officials said the Memorial Island was created to reflect the respect and appreciation the Clifton Park community has for its past and present military men and women, who have sacrificed protecting our freedom.

A new Veteran Walk of Honor will be built within the island for those who served in the Armed Forces, as a lasting memory to honor the Town’s Veterans. To complete the project, the Town of Clifton Park will be selling six-by-nine-inch Memorial Bricks for $100. The public will be able to purchase a memorial brick to honor a U.S. Military Veteran, military unit, ship, or organization. The bricks can also be purchased in honor of a family member, friend, or as a sponsorship by a company.

“The new walkway will be a wonderful tribute to our Veterans and beautiful improvement to The Common,” said Town Supervisor, and former Army Officer, Phil Barrett. “This community project offers everyone the opportunity to honor a Veteran or military unit that served our country and sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy.”

Bricks are available for purchase online, or at the Clifton Park Town Hall. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023 to allow enough time for the sale of personalized bricks.

“I am proud to work on this meaningful tribute to the many men and women who have valiantly served our country,” said Deputy Supervisor, and retired Navy Commander Anthony Morelli. “We must never forget the sacrifice of our Veterans and the new walkway will ensure they remain in our hearts and minds.”

If you have any questions about the project, contact Supervisor Barrett’s office at (518) 371-0083 or email jspiegel@cliftonpark.org or Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli at amorelli@cliftonpark.org.