BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Ballston is getting its first dog park. The dog park will be located in Jenkins Park in Burnt Hills.

According to Town Supervisor Eric Connolly, residents in the Jenkins Park District will have no fee to use the park, while residents in Ballston will be $25 and non-Ballston residents will be $50. All dogs over four months are required to have a town license per New York State law.

“We are working on a Town webpage that will eventually go live with all the use requirements,” said Connolly. “Town Councilman Rob Fendrick and our Parks Committee Chairwoman Sally Draina deserve all the credit for helping to make this new park offering a reality.”

The dog park is set to open on Monday, July 10. Jenkins Park is located at 30 Jenkins Road in Burnt Hills.