CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town Center Park in Clifton Park opened to the public on Tuesday. It’s located off Exit 9 of the Northway.

The park features trails, open space, and sidewalks connecting it to the Town Center shopping area. Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony was a culmination of a development plan that started over 10 years ago. Town leaders said it will bring an economic boost to the community.

“This park will offer a wonderful place for residents to visit, for local business owners and employees to visit as well,” Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said. “It will draw many people to Exit 9 to shop, to go to restaurants, and other activities.”

The town also received funding to improve traffic flow off Exit 9. Work on that project is continuing.