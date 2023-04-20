BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 6, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event at Gordon Creek Elementary in Ballston Spa. From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., kids of all ages will have the opportunity to explore a variety of different vehicles such as fire, police, military and construction vehicles.

This is a free event and is open to surrounding communities as well. The Ballston Spa High School National Honor Society is hosting the family-friendly event. Donations will benefit the National Honor Society Scholarship Fund.