SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced. The ticket, worth $5,965.50, was purchased at the 95 Weibel Avenue Hannaford.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday’s midday Take 5 drawing were 2-10-12-18-22. In the evening, lottery officials say a combination of 3-11-17-36-38 would have put you in the money.

Two other top-prize winners were sold in New York—one in the Bronx and the other in Tappan. The Bronx winner was sold at Los Morochos Grocery Store, located at 1973 Walton Avenue, and the ticket sold in Tappan came from Nick’s Convenience, which can be found at 68 Route 303.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 846-7369 or by texting 467369. Standard text rates may apply.