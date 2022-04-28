SARATOGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tiki Tours is coming to Saratoga Lake. The company made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Tours were previously only offered on Lake George. On Saratoga Lake, the company is located at Lee’s Park. Those who book a tour can check in at the management office for a parking pass. Tours begin on May 14.

Each tour can handle one to 12 people and lasts about one hour to an hour and a half. According to the Tiki Tours website, food and drink are not provided, but guests can bring their own.

During the summer, the company operates seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can book a tour on the Tiki Tours website.