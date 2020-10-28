Tickets sold-out for Saratoga Spooktacular

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reservations are already sold-out for the Saratoga Spooktacular drive-thru trick-or-treat celebration at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Both days—Friday and Saturday, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.—are at capacity.

The event is set to welcome over 1,000 cars during the weekend festivities, giving locals a safe, fun, and socially distant Halloween. Trick-or-treaters will receive individually-wrapped candy from the comfort of their own vehicles while driving through SPAC’s grounds.

The Spooktacular was designed in response to the challenges facing families this Halloween season. Over a dozen local businesses and organizations are behind the event, including Mazzone Hospitality, the New York Racing Association, Stewart’s, and Impressions of Saratoga.

“We owe a huge thanks to all of the organizations taking part in this special celebration,” said Mazzone Hospitality Vice President of Catering Sean Willcoxon. “The Saratoga Spooktacular has now sold-out entirely, which is great news since proceeds from ticket sales will benefit our friends at SPAC. We are really looking forward to this weekend and cannot wait to see all of the smiles.”

Proceeds from the Saratoga Spooktacular will help offset SPAC’s revenue slump following suspended summer programming.

