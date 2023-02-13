“X-Files” item at the The X-Files Preservation Collection and Collectibles in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The X-Files Preservation Collection and Collectibles in Wilton is holding a Fan Fest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show “The X-Files.” The event will be on July 7 and 8.

Fan Fest will be taking place at both The X-Files Preservation Collection at 4284 Route 50 and the Saratoga Springs City Center. Celebrity “X-Files” guests include:

• Karin Konoval, who played Ma Peacock in episode “Home,” Chucky Judy in episode “Plus One,” and Madame Zelma in episode “Clyde Bruckman.”

• Annabeth Gish, who played Agent Monica Reyes.

• JJ Lendl, the official artist for “The X-Files” posters and comic books.

• William B. Davis, who played the “Cigarette Smoking Man.”

• Chris Waddell, the Props and Special Effects Shop Assistant from Season 2 through 5. He also played one of the aliens in the episode “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space.”

• Jolie Jenkins, who played FBI Agent Leyla Harrison in episodes “Alone” and “Scary Monsters.”

Both VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale on the X-Files Preservation Collection website. Stay tuned for more Fan Fest announcements on the X-Files Preservation Collection Facebook page.