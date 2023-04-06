SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Comic Con is returning to the Spa City for its ninth year on May 6 and 7. Tickets are on sale on the Saratoga Comic Con website.

The two day event features celebrities, guest artists, and cosplay groups and guest stars. The show floor will also include over 200 vendor and artist tables, gaming, Super Smash Bros. tournaments, cosplay contests, tattooing, bouncy houses, and other events.

Celebrities

Brian Tochi, the voice of Leonardo in “Ninja Turtles” 1-3, “Revenge of the Nerds”

William Forsythe, “Devil’s Rejects,” “Dick Tracey,” “The Rock,” “Raising Arizona”

Stephanie Nadolny, voice actor Dragon Ball (OG, Z, & GT) as Kid Goku and Kid Gohan

Sean Chiplock, voice actor in “Tokyo Revengers,” “Beastars”

Nicolas Roye, voice actor in “Tokyo Revengers,” Octane in “Apex Legends”

Tracy Lynn Cruz, Yellow Power Ranger in “Power Rangers Turbo” and “In Space”

Tami Stronach, The Childlike Empress in “The Never Ending Story”

Craig Bierko, “Scary Movie 4,” “Cinderella Man,” “Boston Legal”

Amanda Bearse, “Fight Night,” Marcy D’Arcy in “Married with Children”

William Ragsdale, “Fright Night” 1 and 2, “Herman’s Head”

Stephen Jeofferys, “Fright Night,” “976-Evil”

America Olivo, “Friday The 13th” (2009)

Guest artists include Robert Bruno, Daniel Khanna, and Jay Mooers. Cosplay groups in attendance will be Hudson Valley Ghostbuster and Resident Evil Cosplay Troop. Cosplay guest stars include Chelsea Brickham Cosplay, Jennard Cosplays, Lorraine Toth, Harley Nox Cosplay, Nana Darling, and GMX Cosplay.

Ticket are also available at the door. All children under 6 are free. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. VIP’s get early access at 9:30 a.m. each day. An after-party is scheduled for Saturday at the City Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.