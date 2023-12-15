SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hattie’s Mardi Gras event is returning to Saratoga Springs in 2024. The event is set for January 27 at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The SEAT Center Culinary Lab, an organization that trains young people for careers in the culinary and hospitality industries, will be the 2024 beneficiary of the event. Business for Good’s co-Founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen will be the hosts.

“Throughout the year, the profits from all Hattie’s locations are donated to Business for Good to give back to the community,” said Ed Mitzen. “However, Hattie’s Mardi Gras is a chance to come together and make a big impact in just one night. This year’s beneficiary, The SEAT Center, has a mission that closely aligns with BFG’s mission of working to help young people overcome social and economic adversity. We look forward to a wonderful evening.”

Actress, producer, singer, dancer, and advocate Vanessa Williams will be the event’s special guest. DJ Fernando Bustamente will perform during the cocktail hour, and live music will be performed by Soul Session and Garland Nelson.

The event also features a silent auction with packages from local businesses and Hattie’s executive chefs will be providing a New Orleans-style menu. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

The inaugural Hattie’s Mardi Gras was held in 2001 and has since donated more than $1 million to non-profits. At the 2023 event, more than $100,000 was raised for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.