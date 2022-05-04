SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live Nation announces the return of ‘Concert Week.’ Live music fans will be offered $25 all-in access tickets to shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and other outdoor venues across the country this summer.
Concert Week brings all live music fans to access participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. Tickets will be available Wednesday, May 4, from10 a.m. at Live Nation concert week through Tuesday, May 10, while supplies last.
Some participating artists celebrating at SPAC will include:
- Zac Brown Band – June 2
- John Mulaney – June 10
- Train with Blues Traveler & Jewel – June 11
- The Doobie Brothers – June 16
- Steely Dan – June 21
- Josh Groban – July 2
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – July 3
- Chicago & Brian Wilson – July 17
- The Black Keys – July 20
- Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick – July 22
- Backstreet Boys – July 23
- Steve Miller Band – July 24
Officials said last season’s venue updates for SPAC provide concert-goers with new and improved concessions stands, expanded restrooms, a new open-air center pavilion, and our new indoor/outdoor VIP club and terrace space. Additionally, newer venue-specific beers made in collaboration with local breweries include Druthers, Walt & Whitman & Northway Brewing.