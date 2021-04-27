Three injured in Northway construction zone crash

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), three people were injured in a crash on the Northway between Exit 11 and 12. The northbound section of the Northway was closed between the exits so NYSP could investigate. The crash happened in an active work zone.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement that two vehicles hit a DOT truck. Two DOT crew members were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition. A third person was transported to Albany Med for treatment, according to NYSP.

You can always check the latest traffic in the Capital Region under the traffic tab on news10.com.

When coming up to an active work zone make sure to slow down and move over. Any drivers that don’t could face steep fines.

