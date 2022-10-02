Saratoga Wing Off took place on October 1 highlighting the best wings in the county

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.

Winners were chosen in two different categories, People’s choice, and Wildest wing. The winners of this yummy event are:

People’s Choice: The Mill at Round Lake

Wildest Wing (most creative): The Brick at 2 West

30 vendors participated in the Wing Off and the event raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri states, “Discover Saratoga would like to thank all of the restaurants who participated in the Saratoga Wing Off 2022 We would also like to thank our event sponsors and everyone who donated to the American Cancer Society fundraiser. What a great way to kick off National Breast Cancer Awareness month.” “The support of our members, community, and participants is truly appreciated.”