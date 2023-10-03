BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “The Way We Were” Car Show is rolling back into Ballston Spa for its 21st year. The show is set for Sunday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street.

“The Way We Were” Car Show is held annually by the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association. Organizers are expecting hundreds of classic cars for the event.

“It’s looking like a potential record number of show cars,” said Christine Kernochan, Car Show Committee Chairperson. “If you enjoy classic cars, this is a can’t-miss event in the Capital Region.”

Cars will compete in judged categories or will not be judged at all. You can view the categories on the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association website. You can still register your car at the entrance of the show for $20 in cash.

The car show also includes food, merch vendors, a kid’s zone with a bounce house and activities, live music, and a trophy presentation at the end. The event is free for spectators.