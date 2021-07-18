The Upside: Giving back with fashion

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is one fashion item that goes hand in hand with a day at Saratoga Race Track: hats! One milliner is deciding to use her wearable works of art to give back.

Karen Sewell has been making one-of-a-kind hats and fascinators since 2013. Each creation takes anywhere from 10 to 15 hours to make. And this year, Karen decided to do something different with her talents. After receiving a grant through Saratoga Arts, she created the Power Hat Project, which donates to five different local non-profit organizations.

“If somebody really loves something—to have them have it? That’s awesome. It’s validation right there,” Sewell says. “But to have the money go to help in any way we can—I think that’s spectacular.”

Each charity uses her hats to raise money for a good cause through a raffle or silent auction to the highest bidder. The “Georgiana”—a beautiful turquoise track fascinator—is currently up for auction online to benefit CAPTAIN Community Human Services. This charity helps people facing everything from homelessness to senior isolation.