The Pines at SPAC opens

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new facility at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has opened to add more event space and other amenities to the area.

The $9.5 million renovation project called The Pines at SPAC allows the space to be used as an education, gathering and event space year-round. The state provided more than $1 million of the funding for the project.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at Tuesday’s opening.

Officials said the new area can also be used for smaller indoor performances throughout the year.