The Pines at SPAC opens

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new facility at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has opened to add more event space and other amenities to the area.

The $9.5 million renovation project called The Pines at SPAC allows the space to be used as an education, gathering and event space year-round. The state provided more than $1 million of the funding for the project.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at Tuesday’s opening.

Officials said the new area can also be used for smaller indoor performances throughout the year.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire