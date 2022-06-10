SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Orchard Project is to host the first annual Orchard Project Arts Festival July 8 through July 10. The festival marks a long anticipated return of Orchard Project’s in-person programming.

The festival expands upon a tradition of local events, inviting artists at the forefront of storytelling to share their process and sources of inspiration. Over the course of the last 15 years, the Orchard Project has supported over 300 new productions in different ways.

The lineup includes marquee cabarets, concerts, work-in-progress readings from projects in the Orchard Project’s In-Person Residencies, conversations on creativity, writing workshops, and more, from artists and thought leaders. Festival packages and single tickets are now on sale.

Schedule:

July 8 7 p.m at Caffe Lena: Penelope, a new rock musical by Alex Bechtel, starring Broadway’s Grace McLean 9 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall: Martha Graham Cracker Solves All Your Problems



July 9 11 a.m. at Saratoga Arts: FREE Workshop: ‘518 Monologues’ Writing Workshop 11 p.m. at Saratoga Arts: FREE Reading: THE DOUBLE[S] by Winne Kemp 2 p.m. Saratoga Arts: FREE Reading: Once Upon a Tra by Nelson Diaz-Marcano 8 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall: Famous in New York, a musical cabaret directed by Emmy award-winner Lance Horne

