BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Old Iron Spring is a staple of Ballston Spa history. The spring, which was drilled almost 150 years ago, still stands today on Front Street.

According to the Saratoga County History Center, the Old Iron Spring was drilled by the Village of Ballston Spa to a depth of 647 feet in 1874. Not to be confused with the original Iron Railing Spring, which was only 50 feet away from the Old Iron Spring. The Iron Railing Spring was discovered in 1771 and failed in 1835.

The Old Iron Spring (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The eight-sided pavilion is regarded as the oldest existing in the area, said the Village of Ballston Spa. Although rebuilt in the 1880s, a portion of the original 1832 abutment can be seen on the south side of Front Street.

The water has a strong iron taste and still runs today. According to the Saratoga County History Center, the medicinal qualities of the spring have been debated for over 200 years, but some residents still swear by the water. Some believe the water from the spring has “magical healing powers.”