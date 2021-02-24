STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater Elementary School was recently designated a “Kindness Certified School” after taking part in “The Great Kindness Challenge.”

The challenge is an annual event made possible by the non-profit Kids for Peace, which aims to “empower kids to create peace through hands-on service, global friendships and thoughtful acts of kindness.”

Stillwater Elementary Principal Rebecca Toleman said, “It’s a weeklong event where Kids for Peace shares a checklist with schools of things they can do. We went a little bit further with it and took the checklist and built our own kindness activities. We participated in a secret challenge where every classroom was given a staff member in the building that they had to do little acts of kindness for without revealing themselves.”

And for teachers like Karey Wantuch, the official designation further proves what she and the rest of the school’s faculty and staff have known for years.

“We have lifetime teachers here who stay because they love the people they work with. Everyone, from our maintenance staff to our bus drivers to our secretarial staff,” Wantuch said.

One week. One checklist. Infinite happiness. The clock is already ticking towards the next challenge in January 2022.