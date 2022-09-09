MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Thursday night event at the historic Malta Drive-In Theatre had an interesting choice for a showing: “Trailer Park Boys.” The event definitely wasn’t for everyone, as this was for those 21 years or older who like to consume marijuana.

This weekly “Doobie & a Movie Night” event was hosted by The Hive, Upstate New York’s Original CannaBus. The bus rolled out in early summer 2022 serving THC-infused drinks.

“The idea driving the bus (pun intended) is offering our customers one-of-a-kind, unique alternative options to alcoholic beverages, smokable marijuana products, and mainstream edibles,” said Dave Sershen, owner and operator of The Hive.

The Hive offers THC-infused slushies such as Tigers Blood, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, and Strawberry Daiquiri, as well as infused lemonade and ice pops. Each drink has 10mg of THC and is made to order with water-soluble THC syrup, so those who don’t consume THC products can have a “virgin” option.

The Hive serves up THC-infused slushies and lemonade for a $15 donation (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

The Hive, Upstate New York’s Original Cannabus at the Malta Drive-In Theatre for “A Doobie & a Movie Night” (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

The CannaBus does not sell any actual cannabis or other cannabis products, only the THC-infused drinks. The “Trailer Park Boys” event did have other vendors selling these products, including actual marijuana and edibles.

For these events, everyone is ID’d at the gate. Sershen said anyone under 21 years old is immediately turned away. The CannaBus also has an electronic ID barcode scanner if needed.

“Doobie & a Movie Night” is much more than just consuming THC products. The Hive teamed up with Mackey Auto Group which held a fundraiser and raffle for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Any vendor fees and a portion of all sales from the event were donated at the end of the night.

“Giving back to our community is extremely important and will be a continued theme with every event we host,” said Sershen.

The Hive both hosts and attends events around the area. Some aren’t even cannabis-related. The CannaBus is involved in the upcoming New York Harvest Festival & Freedom Fair at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Hive is also serving as organizers for The Halloween City Vendor & Oddities Market, which is hosted by The Steampunk World’s Fair, in East Durham. The Hive is also available for private events and parties.

“We believe through cannabis and even non-cannabis related events we can help end the stigma around those of us who consume and partake in cannabis products,” said Sershen. “We also believe in raising awareness around the versatility, safety, and overall enjoyability of cannabis and THC products. The Hive will always be a loud advocate for the cannabis industry.”

Sershen said The Hive has yet to run into any legal problems. “However, as with any cannabis-related industry, we know there will be future battles.” The CannaBus runs as legally as it can. The THC syrups are appropriately labeled and the equipment is brand new and professional grade.

“It is important to note we are not openly selling THC products,” said Sershen. “Everything is accepted on a donation basis.”

Sershen said The Hive has found a consumptions site for the winter where people can go to hang out and consume THC products. He also plans to have live music at the site. The site is located at the historic bank on 4th Street in Troy and is set to open on November 4.

Just like a bar, Sershen said everyone should be responsible with their consumption. The Hive’s fall drink lineup will be introduced in the coming weeks, and includes infused hot and iced coffee, hot teas, hot apple cider, hot cocoa, and frozen apple cider slushies.