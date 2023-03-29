SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to get out and enjoy the spring weather? Why not do so on one of the best walking trails in Saratoga Springs? Using All Trails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best. All Trails uses reviews from tail-goers to make their rankings.

Length: 2.9 miles

Elevation gain: 196 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, the Geyser Loop trail takes an average of one hour and two minutes to complete. It is kid-friendly, and dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed. It is a busier trail, so you’re likely to see others while you’re on it. It is good for nature views, wildlife, and bird watching.

Length: 5.2 miles

Elevation gain: 259 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, the Five Mile Trail is considered an easier route, taking an average of one hour and 45 minutes to complete. It is partially paved and kid-friendly. It is popular in the area, so you’re likely to see others on the trail. Dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash.

Length: 5.2 miles

Elevation gain: 413 ft.

Route type: loop

Daniels Road State Forest

According to All Trails, the Bee Trail Loop Trail is considered a more challenging route that takes roughly an hour and 55 minutes to complete. This trail is popular for bird-watching, biking, and hiking. During quieter times of the day, trail goers can enjoy some solitude. Dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in some areas.

Length: 6.4 miles

Elevation gain: 164 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, Gideon Putnam Trail is considered an easier route, taking an average of one hour and 59 minutes to complete. While this is a popular trail for bird watching, cross-country skiing, and hiking, trail goers can still enjoy some solitude at quieter times throughout the day. All Trails suggests March through October is the best time to visit the trail. The trail is kid-friendly, and dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in some areas.

Length: 4.1 miles

Elevation gain: 49 ft.

Route type: out and back

Saratoga Springs, can enter off Route 29, or Meadowbrook Road

According to All Trails, Bog Meadow Brook Nature Trail is considered an easy route, taking roughly one hour and 13 minutes to complete, on average. This trail is popular for bird watching and is open year-round. It is kid-friendly, and dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

Length: 0.8 miles

Elevation gain: 39 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, the Peerless Trail Loop is considered an easy route, taking 16 minutes to complete on average, considerably quicker than other trails on this list. This trail is kid-friendly and is good for hiking and running.

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation gain: 36 ft.

Route type: out and back

Saratoga Springs

According to All Trails, the Spring Run Trail is considered an easier route, taking an average of 40 minutes to complete. This trail is wheelchair, kid, and stroller-friendly. Dogs are also welcome but must be on a leash. The trail tunnels under roadways and ends at I-87.

Length: 1.9 miles

Elevation gain: 13 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, Warming Hut Loop is considered an easier route, taking on average 33 minutes to complete. It is a fairly quiet trail, so you’re unlikely to run into other people. It is kid, wheelchair, and stroller friendly. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

Length: 4.0 miles

Elevation gain: 324 ft.

Route type: loop

Daniels Road State Forest

According to All Trails, the Carriage Trail Loop is considered more challenging, taking an average of one hour and 29 minutes to complete. This trail is open year-round and is popular for hiking, mountain biking, and snowshoeing, and has good nature views. It is kid-friendly, and dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in some areas.

Length: 2.4 miles

Elevation gain: 36 ft.

Route type: loop

Saratoga Spa State Park

According to All Trails, Hemlock Trail is considered an easier route, taking on average 43 minutes to complete. The trail is kid-friendly and is good for bird-watching with wildlife. It is flatter compared to other portions of Saratoga Spa State Park. Dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in some areas.