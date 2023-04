SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a big night at Canfield Casino on Friday night as the Beagle School in Saratoga held its 50th anniversary gala. To celebrate the big milestone, the school held Casino Night.

The event was an opportunity to support the Beagle School, a private preschool in Saratoga and have some fun with casino games, silent auction and entertainment.

The school’s 50 years of early childhood education has put an emphasis on a creative and play-based curriculum.