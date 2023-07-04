STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — July 4 celebrations with fireworks are possible because of the booming sounds on a battlefield in the Capital Region back in 1777. The Battles of Saratoga were a turning point in the American Revolution, a crucial victory that changed the course of the war for the colonists and the world.

Garrett Cloer, Program Manager for Interpretation and Visitor Experience at Saratoga National Historical Park in Stillwater, says up to that point, “The war got off to a really good start. Washington pushes the British out of Boston but after that the British came back with the largest amphibious force in the history of the world. So, when 1777 dawns the British are planning to crush the rebellion and a lot of America would have thought that was going to happen.”

But the British didn’t crush the rebellion, and Cloer explains how the Battles of Saratoga became one of the most important, pivotal events of the American Revolution, starting with the landscape.

“There were farms, but there were a lot of woods. It was an enemy’s country that they were marching through trying to get to Albany. But you also had great leadership, you had easier lines of communication. Washington is able to detach reinforcements to come to the north to help, some of the most important troops like Daniel Morgan’s riflemen were detached from Washington’s army to come up here and help. Benedict Arnold was I think generally recognized as the most effective field commander in the Continental Army, Washington had sent him up here to bring that expertise. He was a very aggressive commander. And that worked perfectly well with General Gates whose characteristics were more of a defensive nature so the two of them working together was just this perfect mixture.”

But that perfect mixture did not lead to an American win in the first battle on September 19.

“Over here are some of Morgan’s riflemen marching in towards the first battle,” Cloer gestures towards the first of three paintings in Saratoga National Historical Park Visitor Center. “They use rifles instead of musket so they could shoot more accurately at long distances, and you can tell they’re very determined as they’re heading off to the first battle through the woods.”

They sought refuge in those same woods after being pushed back by the British firing from the tree line until the red coats followed, continuing their attack. But by the time of the second battle of Saratoga, weeks later on October 7, Cloer says the British were in rough shape. “They were running out of food, their animals were starving. And so Burgoyne tries something, it goes very badly, leads to the second battle of Saratoga, also known as the battle of Bemus Heights, which ends up being a resounding American victory.”

“We have the climactic scene of the entire campaign,” Cloer points to the final painting in the Saratoga National Historical Park Visitor Center, “and of the second battle of Saratoga on horseback is Benedict Arnold leading a group of riflemen around the left end of the German fortification and those men in blue coats are actually German auxiliary who are running for their lives from the Americans, this was shocking to see those well trained soldiers running from the Americans, this directly leads to the surrender of that army, the first time in history that an entire British army like this will surrender.”

The surrender site in Schuylerville, a few miles north of Saratoga National Historical Park, marks the location where British General Burgoyne met General Gates and handed over his sword. The Battles of Saratoga were over, but the war now becomes global.

“It’s one of the things that convinces the French to formally recognize American independence and begin supporting us out in the open. A lot of the weapons during this battle were of French origin, but the French were doing it secretly. Now it came out in the open. It completely changes the war,” explains Cloer.

From this turning point in Saratoga in 1777, it still took five more years before the Americans and British signed a preliminary peace treaty in November of 1782. One hundred years after the surrender, the Saratoga monument was built. The cornerstone of the 155-foot obelisk laid on October 17, 1877, the centennial of Burgoyne handing over his sword.

But more than 200 years after the Battles of Saratoga, their importance was invoked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking before Congress in December of 2022, he declared that Ukraine “will never surrender,” and warned that the stakes of the conflict were greater than just the fate of his nation, that democracy worldwide is being tested. The mention of Saratoga was noticed immediately by Garrett Cloer from Saratoga National Historical Park. “It made me happy that people know what Saratoga is. It’s amazing to have this place that’s in our backyard on the radar of people around the world but to see somebody who is leading his nation in a struggle for existence and for many of the same values I think it’s safe to say that Americans were fighting for, I felt good to see him feel kinship with the men and women who sacrificed here at Saratoga. This was certainly a key moment in our history, and I think it’s still good that people around the world recognize the United States and our history as something to build upon and aspire to.”