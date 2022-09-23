SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Annual Veterans Ball takes place in early November and honors the men and women who served our country. The event also raises money for the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition to continue to provide housing and support services to homeless veterans.

The Ball will be held at the Hall of Springs in Saratoga Springs. There will be live music as well as dancing, dinner, a silent auction, raffles, and a ceremony honoring Veterans. Guests will arrive and be escorted on a red carpet to enter the Hall of Springs. There will be complementary champagne, chocolate found, and a photo booth as well.

The event will take place on November 6 starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $100, and get them fast as there is only a certain amount available.