SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wanted to be a bus driver? If so, you’re in luck- on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Saratoga Springs City School District (SSCSD) will host a transportation job fair, and all are invited to stop by and test drive a school bus.

Photo: Saratoga Springs City School District

The job fair will be held at the bus garage, located at 25 Duplainville Road in Saratoga Springs. Aside from test-driving a bus, you can also learn about employment opportunities as a driver or a mechanic.

Training is provided for those who wish to pursue a career. The district also provides health and dental benefits year-round, and the CDL license obtained through training can be used in any state.

For more information, call (518) 587-4545. If you can’t make it to Saratoga on May 14, but still want to test out a bus, you can hit Ballston Spa Central School the following weekend.