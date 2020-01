WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 18, 2020 at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs supporters of women’s equality will gather to march.

The event was organized by sisters Emma and Maggie Anthes.

Officially a sister march to the D.C. and New York City women’s marches, the rally will begin at the Trask Memorial Fountain at 11:00 a.m.

City Supervisor Tara Gaston, New York Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, and Bridget Schwartz of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York are scheduled to attend.