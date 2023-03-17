CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are searching for a missing teenager. Jasiri Danjou was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday, March 17 on Verbeck Lane in Clifton Park.

Police said she is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Danjou is 18 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 5’5″ and was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police said she may have traveled to Albany.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP Clifton Park at (518) 583-7000 or 911.