Teen collects hundreds of dolls with prosthetics for children

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “I really was like oh my gosh, oh my gosh, finally a doll representing that segment of the population!”

When Mattel announced they were releasing a doll with a prosthetic leg, CindyLou and Chloe Newman couldn’t be more excited.

Wishing she had a doll that looked like her growing up, Chloe decided she wanted to collected 100 Barbie Fashionista #121 dolls to give to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Springfield – the same place she has received treatment growing up.

Mattel contacting the family this week to say they’d like to help with their mission.

The duo says they plan to deliver the dolls to the hospital in October.

