WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton. Latrell C. Pinellas, 35, who police said used to work for the retail giant, is accused of taking over $1,400 in items from the warehouse on September 21.

Pinellas was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Wilton. He will face a single charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, when he appears in Wilton Town Court on October 11.