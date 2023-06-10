CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Highway Department has announced that Tanner Road between State Route 146A and State Route 146 will be temporarily closed to traffic on Tuesday, June 13. The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of replacing a cross-road culvert.

During the closure, the highway department will have detours available for commuter traffic. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The area being worked on is located near the Woodcock Preserve. If a residence is located south of the preserve, it is suggested to take State Route 146, and if a residence is north of the preserve, take State Route 146A.

For several hours throughout the day, the road will be impassable. The highway department asks that motorists practice increased caution while driving in the area.