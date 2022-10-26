SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has announced the newly updated dates for Family Saturdays. The museum initially announced the return of Family Saturdays back in September but postponed the events just a day later.

The new dates for Family Saturdays are set for November 5, 19, and December 3. Family Saturdays will offer an educational experience for kids and adults alike. The program is free and open to the public and will run from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The events with their respective dates are as follows:

November 5 – Embroidered Notes

Based on the current exhibition Lotus Shoes: Stories between Stitches will be led by Njeri Jennings, the Tang’s new Laurie M. Tisch Educator for K-12 and Community Programs. Participants will explore the exhibition, talk about it, and then decorate their own felt envelopes.

November 19 – Harvest Time Activities

All attendees will learn about Haudenosaunee agricultural practices, and can create bean collages, paper-pumpkin squash sculptures, and beaded corn figures based on the Three Sisters agricultural practices.

December 3 – Snowflake Sculptures