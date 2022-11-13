SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College (Tang Teaching Museum) will be hosting a Mosaic Moon Mirror program on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. The program will be a part of their “Family Saturday” series.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own mosaic mirrors, like the ones displayed in the museum’s “Parallax: Framing the Cosmos” exhibit. The mosaic mirrors will be made using wood, tile, and mirrors.

This program is different from the original November 19 program the museum had scheduled, changing from “Harvest Time Activities.” No registration is required to attend, and all supplies will be provided by the museum.

This is the second program in their “Family Saturday” series, with the first coming on November 5. The next Family Saturday after November 19 is set for December 3, when the program will be “Snowflake Scultures.”