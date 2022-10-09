SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will be hosting a series of events to coincide with the college’s annual fall celebration weekend. The events will be open to the public and will take place on October 14 and 15.
A full schedule of the events are as follows:
- Friday, October 14, 2:30 pm: Celebration Weekend Curator’s Tour of Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy, led by Curatorial Assistant Evan Little.
- Friday, October 14, 4 pm: Celebration Weekend Tang Guide Tour
- Saturday, October 15, 2–3:30 pm: Celebration Weekend Family Saturday: Celestial Collages: Drop-in for a family-friendly art-making activity inspired by the work on view in the exhibition Parallax: Framing the Cosmos participants are invited to create spirograph collages.
- Saturday, October 15, 4 pm: Celebration Weekend Curator’s Tour of Parallax: Framing the Cosmos, led by Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara
- Saturday, October 15, 5–6:30 pm: 2022 Fall Opening Reception, in celebration of all current exhibitions:
- Cabinet of Queeriosities
- Elevator Music 44: Joel Mellin—Imbrialis
- Hyde Cabinet #18: Pages Unturned—Artists’ Books in Museums
- Lauren Kelley: Location Scouting
- Lotus Shoes: Stories between Stitches
- Parallax: Framing the Cosmos
- Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy