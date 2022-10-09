SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will be hosting a series of events to coincide with the college’s annual fall celebration weekend. The events will be open to the public and will take place on October 14 and 15.

A full schedule of the events are as follows:

  • Friday, October 14, 2:30 pm: Celebration Weekend Curator’s Tour of Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy, led by Curatorial Assistant Evan Little. 
  • Friday, October 14, 4 pm: Celebration Weekend Tang Guide Tour 
  • Saturday, October 15, 2–3:30 pm: Celebration Weekend Family Saturday: Celestial Collages: Drop-in for a family-friendly art-making activity inspired by the work on view in the exhibition Parallax: Framing the Cosmos participants are invited to create spirograph collages. 
  • Saturday, October 15, 4 pm: Celebration Weekend Curator’s Tour of Parallax: Framing the Cosmos, led by Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara 
  • Saturday, October 15, 5–6:30 pm: 2022 Fall Opening Reception, in celebration of all current exhibitions: 
    • Cabinet of Queeriosities 
    • Elevator Music 44: Joel Mellin—Imbrialis 
    • Hyde Cabinet #18: Pages Unturned—Artists’ Books in Museums 
    • Lauren Kelley: Location Scouting 
    • Lotus Shoes: Stories between Stitches 
    • Parallax: Framing the Cosmos 
    • Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy 