SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will bring back Family Saturdays, a fun and educational event which offers programs that foster multigenerational creative cooperation through looking at artwork, discussing it, and engaging in a hands-on art-making activity. Family Saturdays will be taking place once a month, starting September 24 at 2 p.m. with a program called Family Saturday: Embroidered Notes.

The program is free to the public, and is suitable for children age five and older, accompanied by their adult companions. No registration is required and supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Future Family Saturdays will be held on October 15, November 19, and December 3. All Family Saturdays will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.