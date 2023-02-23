SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery (Tang Teaching Museum) at Skidmore college announced a grant award of $80,000 from the New York State Council of the Arts (NYSCA). The grant will help support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

“This NYSCA grant will provide crucial support for the Tang Teaching Museum’s contemporary art exhibitions and public programs,” said Skidmore College President Marc Conner. “We are extremely grateful to NYSCA for this support, which will make artists and their work more accessible and a catalyst for transformative experiences for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

The new funding will help ensure the Tang Teaching Museum can emerge with its full range of exhibitions and events. In the 2021-22 season, the museum presented 18 exhibitions, with work from more than 130 artists. Last year, the museum offered 145 public events and brought in 45 guest artists.

“As a cultural capital of the world, New York state is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

NYSCA has awarded $90M since the spring of 2022 to a record amount of artists and organizations across the state, according to the Tang Teaching Museum.