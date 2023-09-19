SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has released a schedule of free public tours offered this autumn. All tours are open to the public and do not require registration.
The Curator’s Tours are led by exhibition organizers, including members of Tang’s curatorial staff and faculty co-curators. Tang Guide Tours are given by members of the Tang’s visitors’ services staff, including Skidmore College students.
CURATOR’S TOURS
- Thursday, September 21, Noon: Curators’ Tour of Unset Texts with Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara and Associate Professor of English Paul Benzon
- Thursday, October 5, Noon: Curator’s Tour of Paula Wilson: Toward the Sky’s Back Door with Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara
- Friday, October 20, 2:30 p.m.: Celebration Weekend Tour of Paula Wilson: Toward the Sky’s Back Door with Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara, as part of Skidmore College’s Celebration Weekend
- Saturday, October 21, 4 p.m.: Tour of Forms of Awakening: Selections from the Jack Shear Collection of Himalayan Artwithco-curatorsBenjamin Bogin, Skidmore College Associate Professor of Asian Studies; Rachel Seligman, Tang Assistant Director for Curatorial Affairs and Malloy Curator; and Ariana Maki, Associate Director of the Tibet Center and Bhutan Initiative at the University of Virginia; and exhibiting artist Palden Weinreb. The tour is followed by a public reception in celebration of all fall exhibitions.
- Thursday, November 16, Noon: Curators’ Tour of Forms of Awakening: Selections from the Jack Shear Collection of Himalayan Art with Rachel Seligman, Assistant Director for Curatorial Affairs and Malloy Curator, and Benjamin Bogin, Skidmore College Associate Professor of Asian Studies
- Thursday, December 7, Noon: Behind-the-scenes Tour of the Tangwith Curatorial Assistant Ivy Vuong
TANG GUIDE TOURS
- Sundays, September 10 through December 3, 2 p.m.: The weekly Tang Guide Tour will be given by members of the Tang Guide staff, which will be announced on the Tang website at https://tang.skidmore.edu
- Friday, October 20, 4 p.m.: A special Tang Guide Tour will be given as part of Skidmore College’s annual Celebration Weekend.
For more information, contact the Visitors Services Desk at 518-580-8080, tang@skidmore.edu, or visit the museum website.