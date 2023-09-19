The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has released a schedule of free public tours offered this autumn. All tours are open to the public and do not require registration.

The Curator’s Tours are led by exhibition organizers, including members of Tang’s curatorial staff and faculty co-curators. Tang Guide Tours are given by members of the Tang’s visitors’ services staff, including Skidmore College students.

CURATOR’S TOURS

TANG GUIDE TOURS

Sundays, September 10 through December 3, 2 p.m.: The weekly Tang Guide Tour will be given by members of the Tang Guide staff, which will be announced on the Tang website at https://tang.skidmore.edu

Friday, October 20, 4 p.m.: A special Tang Guide Tour will be given as part of Skidmore College's annual Celebration Weekend.

For more information, contact the Visitors Services Desk at 518-580-8080, tang@skidmore.edu, or visit the museum website.