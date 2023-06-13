The free program runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on June 24, July 29, and August 12 and 26.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is hosting free programs for families on June 24, July 29, August 12, and August 26. The Family Saturdays program offers a multigenerational creative opportunity involving observing and discussing artwork. Participants will also engage in a hands-on art-making activity.

The free program runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and is suitable for children aged five and older, accompanied by adults. Registration is not required. Supplies are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first Family Saturday on June 24 will look at works by Christine Sun Kim: Oh Me Oh My. For more information about Family Saturdays or to be added to the email list, contact the Tang Visitor Service Desk at (518) 580-8080 or email tang@skidmore.edu.