Military personnel and their families can visit the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery for free beginning May 20.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on May 20, currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families will be able to visit the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College for free. Tang Museum joins many others across the nation as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”

Free admission is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

The program ends on Labor Day, September 4. Other museums in the region participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative are: