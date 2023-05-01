WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Canalway Challenge is underway for the fifth consecutive season. The free program allows participants to achieve personal goals when walking, running, cycling, or paddling along the NYS Canal System and receiving recognition and rewards.

Participants can choose from mileage options, including 15, 90, 180, and 360 miles. A first-mile challenge is open to participants with mobility challenges.

The Canalway Challenge has had participants from 28 states and four different countries, with all participants logging nearly one million miles along New York’s canals and Canalway Trail. Interested participants can sign up online.

Registration is open to everyone and is open to individuals, organizations, and teams. Anyone can complete the challenge in one trip or many small ones from May 1 to the end of October. The NYS Canal System officially opens for the season on Friday, May 19.

“The canal’s history along with the impressive variety of communities and sites to discover along it makes this challenge unique,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “If you need a little motivation or direction to get out and get active this summer or if you’re ready for a fun fitness adventure, the Canalway Challenge is for you.”