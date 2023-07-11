SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Explore the haunting history of Canfield Casino by taking an original Saratoga Springs Ghost Tour this summer, hosted by the Saratoga Springs History Museum. The tours are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11 a.m. through July and August. Tickets are available online.

The tour will cover real-life encounters and personal stories of paranormal activity that museum-goers and workers have had. The Canfield Casino, being one of Saratoga Springs’ most historic and haunted buildings, was featured on the SyFy Network’s show Ghost Hunters in 2010 and was named number four in the top ten of America’s Most Terrifying Places on the Travel Channel in 2019.

Guests are asked to arrive five minutes before the tour begins. Parking will be available in Congress Park or in the Spring Street public lot.

Guests are asked to check in with their ticket confirmation at the gift shop desk in the History Museum in the Canfield Casino. Guests should also be aware the event is in a 19th-century building with no elevator.